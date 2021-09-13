Suspect in serious north-end stabbing still at large: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are still looking for a man suspected in a violent assault on Friday.

Police say around 4 p.m., a man was found in the area of 110 Compton St. collapsed on the ground and covered in blood, but still conscious. Nearby witnesses told police he was stabbed.

The man was sent to hospital with multiple stab wounds, which police said caused life-threatening injuries. He remains in intensive care.

Police say the man was stabbed during an altercation in the fire lane between Compton and Wilson streets.

According to witnesses, the man was stabbed by a man possibly wearing red shorts and a white shirt, who fled the scene following the attack.

Police are still looking for the suspect and ask anyone with information to contact Det. Jamie Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca.

Police are also looking for any kind of security footage from those in the area.