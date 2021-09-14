Saskatchewan sets another daily record for COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Saskatchewan.

For the second straight day, a new daily record for cases in the province was set.

The province reported 506 new cases on Tuesday, the fourth day in the past five that it has reported over 400 new cases.

Officials said 88.5 per cent of the new cases are in people not fully vaccinated and just under one-third of the new cases are in people under the age of 19.

Saskatchewan is now reporting how many cases are in children under the age of 12 — those who cannot be vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, just under 20 per cent — 101 — of the new cases where in kids under the age of 12.

There were 62 cases in people between the ages of 12 and 19 — 57 who were not vaccinated and four who were not fully vaccinated.

Another 166 cases were reported in the 20 to 39 age group — 143 who were not vaccinated. There were seven cases in those not fully vaccinate and 16 who are fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases also hit a new high on Tuesday.

The province said the seven-day average was 406 — 33.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

Hospitalizations continued to climb, with officials reporting 225 people in hospital, 43 of whom are in intensive care.

Officials said of those patients in hospital, 75.6 per cent — 170 patients — were not fully vaccinated.

Read more: Saskatchewan government reactivates emergency labour mobility in health system

Saskatoon remains the hot spot in the province, with 97 new cases. There are currently 1,026 active cases in the province’s largest city.

Overall, 3,929 cases are active in the province as of Tuesday, with 55,117 cases considered recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Two deaths were reported in the daily update, bringing the overall total to 627 since the start of the pandemic.

One death was reported in the 40 to 59 age group and the second death in the 80-plus age group.

1:32 Privacy paramount when developing vaccination proof policies, commissioner says Privacy paramount when developing vaccination proof policies, commissioner says