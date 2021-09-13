City of Regina delays date for requiring vaccination at facilities by 2 months

Send this page to someone via email

After announcing a target of September 20 to begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination at city facilities, the city of Regina is delaying the plan’s launch date until mid-November.

When the city announced the September 20 target in late August, they cited provincial government plans to debut a new proof of vaccination system involving a smartphone-ready QR code that week.

But a report headed to city council Wednesday show’s the city manager’s office has revised the targeted start date to November 15 to “procure and implement the needed devices to ensure a positive experience for the public when accessing City facilities”.

“Technical details related to both the QR code and the scanning app have yet to be released by the Government of Saskatchewan,” the city manager’s report reads.

“The City will require a reasonable amount of time after receiving the technical details to ensure we have completed the appropriate due diligence.”

The report notes plans to require proof of vaccination from city employees has been delayed as well.

When he announced the plan to ask the public for proof of immunization, city manager Chris Holden set a target date of September 15.

The new report says “The city is in the final stages of developing a Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Administrative Policy to reduce the risks of COVID-19 in the workplace and to provide a safe environment for employees.”

The policy is being developed with consultation from legal counsel and in accordance with appropriate privacy legislation, the council document shows, and is being presented to employee unions with a target implementation date of mid-October.

Last year city council passed a resolution delegating specific authorities to the City Manager to make decisions to respond to COVID-19.

Global News reached out to the city for further comment but the request was declined.