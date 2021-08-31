Mandatory masking, proof of vaccination announced for city of Regina facilities

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina hopes a new list of safety precautions beginning next month will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the community.

City Manager Chris Holden announced on Tuesday that masks will be required to be worn when visiting indoor city facilities and while riding Regina Transit beginning Sept. 4.

The city said in a statement that this will include Rider Transit shuttle service for Sunday’s Labour Day Classic.

“The health and safety of city of Regina residents and employees is our top priority,” said City Manager Chris Holden on Tuesday.

“Masks continue to be an effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19 while vaccination is the best protection against the virus. The most important way to protect ourselves, our families and our neighbours is for every eligible individual to be vaccinated.”

In addition, the city is setting a target date of Sept. 15 to require proof of vaccination for its employees.

Officials are also working towards requiring proof of vaccination for the public accessing indoor city facilities beginning Sept. 20. More details regarding vaccination proof will be announced in the coming weeks.

The news comes after the provincial government announced the development of a digital QR code system to the My Sask Health Record account vaccination record in mid-September.

The city added that enhanced cleaning protocols will remain in place at city facilities and on Regina Transit.

More information and updates can be found at the city’s website.