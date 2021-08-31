Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mandatory masking, proof of vaccination announced for city of Regina facilities

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 1:11 pm
Reginans will be required to wear masks in all city facilities and when riding Regina Transit starting Sept. 4. View image in full screen
Reginans will be required to wear masks in all city facilities and when riding Regina Transit starting Sept. 4. File / Global News

The City of Regina hopes a new list of safety precautions beginning next month will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the community.

City Manager Chris Holden announced on Tuesday that masks will be required to be worn when visiting indoor city facilities and while riding Regina Transit beginning Sept. 4.

The city said in a statement that this will include Rider Transit shuttle service for Sunday’s Labour Day Classic.

Read more: COVID-19: Some Regina parents frustrated by continued masking requirements in schools

“The health and safety of city of Regina residents and employees is our top priority,” said City Manager Chris Holden on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

“Masks continue to be an effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19 while vaccination is the best protection against the virus. The most important way to protect ourselves, our families and our neighbours is for every eligible individual to be vaccinated.”

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the city is setting a target date of Sept. 15 to require proof of vaccination for its employees.

Read more: COVID-19: 3 new deaths pushes Saskatchewan total to over 600

Officials are also working towards requiring proof of vaccination for the public accessing indoor city facilities beginning Sept. 20. More details regarding vaccination proof will be announced in the coming weeks.

The news comes after the provincial government announced the development of a digital QR code system to the My Sask Health Record account vaccination record in mid-September.

The city added that enhanced cleaning protocols will remain in place at city facilities and on Regina Transit.

More information and updates can be found at the city’s website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagRegina News tagRegina tagCity of Regina tagyqr tagSask tagLabour Day Classic tagRegina transit tagProof of vaccination tagRegina facilities tagRegina masking tagRegina proof of vaccination tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers