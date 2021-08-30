COVID-19: 3 new deaths pushes Saskatchewan total to over 600

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan has now reported more than 600 deaths from residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan government announced three more COVID-19 deaths, which pushes the provincial total to 601.

Monday’s update also saw the province record 199 new COVID-19 infections and 195 recoveries.

New cases were located in the following areas:

far northwest: eight

far north central: three

far northeast: 14

northwest: 32

north central: 22

northeast 14

Saskatoon: 62

central west: four

central east: three

Regina: eight

southwest: two

south central: two

southeast: eight

The province has reported 54,076 total cases, while total recoveries are up to 51,407.

Active cases saw a slight increase at 2,068. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 228 or 19.0 new cases per 100,000.

Forty per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 years age category and just over 13 per cent of new cases are residents who are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations have increased with 111 people being hospitalized. 84 are receiving inpatient care while 27 are in ICUs.

The government shared that of the 111 patients, 80 patients, or just over 72 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

On Monday, there were 1,173 reported COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the province.