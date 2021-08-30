Menu

Health

COVID-19: 3 new deaths pushes Saskatchewan total to over 600

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 4:03 pm
As of Aug. 30, Saskatchewan has reported 601 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. View image in full screen
As of Aug. 30, Saskatchewan has reported 601 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Saskatchewan has now reported more than 600 deaths from residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan government announced three more COVID-19 deaths, which pushes the provincial total to 601.

Monday’s update also saw the province record 199 new COVID-19 infections and 195 recoveries.

Read more: Sask. NDP renews call for Paul Merriman’s ouster as health minister

New cases were located in the following areas:

  • far northwest: eight
  • far north central: three
  • far northeast: 14
  • northwest: 32
  • north central: 22
  • northeast 14
  • Saskatoon: 62
  • central west: four
  • central east: three
  • Regina: eight
  • southwest: two
  • south central: two
  • southeast: eight
The province has reported 54,076 total cases, while total recoveries are up to 51,407.

Active cases saw a slight increase at 2,068. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 228 or 19.0 new cases per 100,000.

Forty per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 years age category and just over 13 per cent of new cases are residents who are fully vaccinated.

Read more: Full vaccination against COVID-19 or negative test to be required at Roughrider games

Hospitalizations have increased with 111 people being hospitalized. 84 are receiving inpatient care while 27 are in ICUs.

The government shared that of the 111 patients, 80 patients, or just over 72 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

On Monday, there were 1,173 reported COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the province.

