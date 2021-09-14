SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

18 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 2:59 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario outlines vaccine passport documentation, QR code system' COVID-19: Ontario outlines vaccine passport documentation, QR code system
Ontario Associate Minister of Digital Government Kaleed Rasheed detailed the province’s requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine passport system starting Sept. 22, as well as the planned QR enhanced vaccine certificate that will be made available on Oct. 22, which will be through a free app.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 18 additional COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,219, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 29 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 5,770, including 208 cases that are active.

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in New Tecumseth, two are in Bradford, two are in Essa and two are in Springwater.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Oro-Medonte and Innisfil.

Eight of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired and one is outbreak-related. The rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, two are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 15 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 73.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.2 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,219 COVID-19 cases, 96 per cent — or 12,714 — have recovered, while 12 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 577 cases, bringing the total to 575,796, including 9,624 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario saw over 90k 1st doses given in week after COVID-19 vaccine passport announcement' Ontario saw over 90k 1st doses given in week after COVID-19 vaccine passport announcement
