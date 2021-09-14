18 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 18 additional COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,219, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 29 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 5,770, including 208 cases that are active.

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in New Tecumseth, two are in Bradford, two are in Essa and two are in Springwater.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Oro-Medonte and Innisfil.

Eight of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired and one is outbreak-related. The rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, two are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 15 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 73.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.2 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,219 COVID-19 cases, 96 per cent — or 12,714 — have recovered, while 12 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 577 cases, bringing the total to 575,796, including 9,624 deaths.