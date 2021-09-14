Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Foul play not suspected after human remains found at Ottawa recycling plant

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 9:55 am
Ottawa police say the death of a man whose remains were found at a recycling plant last week is no longer deemed suspicious. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say the death of a man whose remains were found at a recycling plant last week is no longer deemed suspicious. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police homicide unit investigators continue to probe the discovery of human remains at a Sheffield Road recycling plant late last week, but said late Monday that they no longer consider the death “criminally suspicious.”

Police said Friday that they were called to the 2800 block of Sheffield Road shortly after noon after remains were discovered.

The deceased was identified as 58-year-old James Macauley Teasdale, and his death was at first considered suspicious.

Read more: Driver shot overnight in Blossom Park area, say Ottawa police

While the OPS homicide unit is still leading the investigation, police said that the autopsy concluded the victim’s death was not criminally suspicious.

“At this point in time, no foul play is suspected,” police said in a brief statement on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are still awaiting the results of a toxicology analysis.

Click to play video: 'Young man’s body found at Penticton high school' Young man’s body found at Penticton high school
Young man’s body found at Penticton high school – Sep 5, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagSuspicious Death tagOttawa Police Service tagOttawa homicide unit tagOttawa body parts found tagOttawa human remains found tagOttawa recycling plant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers