Foul play not suspected after human remains found at Ottawa recycling plant

Ottawa police homicide unit investigators continue to probe the discovery of human remains at a Sheffield Road recycling plant late last week, but said late Monday that they no longer consider the death “criminally suspicious.”

Police said Friday that they were called to the 2800 block of Sheffield Road shortly after noon after remains were discovered.

The deceased was identified as 58-year-old James Macauley Teasdale, and his death was at first considered suspicious.

While the OPS homicide unit is still leading the investigation, police said that the autopsy concluded the victim’s death was not criminally suspicious.

“At this point in time, no foul play is suspected,” police said in a brief statement on Monday.

Police are still awaiting the results of a toxicology analysis.

