Ottawa Police confirm discovery of human remains in 2800 block of Sheffield Road

Ottawa Police have confirmed the discovery of human remains at a business in the 2800 block of Sheffield Road.

Police are unwilling to provide further information, saying that it is in an attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, Ottawa Police tweeted Friday afternoon that an investigation is underway and that updates will follow.

The police investigation is in the early stages, but we can confirm the discovery of human remains. https://t.co/qSkfjZMEUx — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 10, 2021

