Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa Police confirm discovery of human remains in 2800 block of Sheffield Road

By Megan King Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 5:40 pm
Ottawa Police confirm discovery of human remains in 2800 block of Sheffield Road - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

Ottawa Police have confirmed the discovery of human remains at a business in the 2800 block of Sheffield Road.

Police are unwilling to provide further information, saying that it is in an attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Read more: Driver shot overnight in Blossom Park area: Ottawa police

While the investigation is still in its early stages, Ottawa Police tweeted Friday afternoon that an investigation is underway and that updates will follow.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police sweep of North Saskatchewan River valley to find human remains' Edmonton police sweep of North Saskatchewan River valley to find human remains
Edmonton police sweep of North Saskatchewan River valley to find human remains

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagInvestigation tagOttawa tagHuman Remains tagrecycling plant tagSheffield Road taghuman leg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers