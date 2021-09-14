Ontario reports 577 COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 577 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 575,796.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the new cases, 452 are in those who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 125 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

For comparison, last Tuesday 564 cases were reported.

Seven additional deaths were also announced on Sept. 14, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,624. Officials said six of the deaths occurred within the past month, while one occurred more than one month ago and was added due to a data-clean up.

A total of 560,069 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 683.

More than 21,100 additional tests were conducted. Ontario has now completed a total of 17,567,148 tests and 17,141 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.3 per cent, which is down from Monday’s report when it was 3.1 per cent, and down from last Tuesday’s report, when it was 3.4 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 192 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (up by three), 119 of whom are on a ventilator (up by three).

Elliott said of those in intensive care, 183 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status while nine are fully vaccinated.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, 21,212,026 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 28,657. Of those, 12,538 were first doses and 16,119 were second doses.

In Ontario, nearly 84.5 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and 78.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

