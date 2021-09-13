Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial begins in Calgary for man accused of killing girlfriend nearly 20 years ago

By Jacqueline Wilson & Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 11:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Trial for man accused in 2002 death of Adrienne McColl begins in Calgary' Trial for man accused in 2002 death of Adrienne McColl begins in Calgary
The trial for the man accused of killing Adrienne McColl in 2002 began at the Calgary Courts Centre on Monday. Jackie Wilson reports.

The second-degree murder trial for a man accused of killing his girlfriend almost 20 years ago began in Calgary on Monday.

Stephane Parent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the 2002 Valentine’s Day homicide of his on-and-off girlfriend, 21-year-old Adrienne McColl.

McColl’s body was found in a ditch on a farmer’s field near Nanton on Feb. 17, 2002.

It wasn’t until 16 years after her death that Parent was arrested and charged.

Crown prosecutor Shane Parker said McColl was strangled and suffered a fractured skull from multiple blows to the head.

Shandi Bard (left) and Adrienne McColl are seen in a photo from 2000. View image in full screen
Shandi Bard (left) and Adrienne McColl are seen in a photo from 2000. Obtained by Global News

Court heard from the first two witnesses of the trial: Shandi Bard, McColl’s best friend since Grade 7, and a co-worker of Parent and McColl’s at Studio 82, a bar where they worked.

Story continues below advertisement

Bard said McColl was witty, inclusive, friendly and soft-spoken.

She remembers McColl having a miscarriage and a stillbirth with Parent and how toward the end of McColl’s life, Parent was living out of his car.

Parent did not return to Calgary for her funeral, Bard said.

Adrienne McColl, 21, was found dead outside Nanton, Alta., on Feb. 17, 2002.
Adrienne McColl, 21, was found dead outside Nanton, Alta., on Feb. 17, 2002. Alberta RCMP

The co-worker recalled a fight one night at the bar when McColl asked him to call 911 after Parent allegedly choked her during a fight. The co-worker said the two fought often.

Thirty-five witnesses will testify during the three-week trial, according to the Crown.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagAlberta crime tagCalgary Homicide tagAdrienne McColl tagCalgary Cold Case tagStephane Parent tagAdrienne McColl cold case tagAdrienne McColl death tagAdrienne McColl Homicide tagCalgary Stephane Parent trial tagStephane Parent trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers