Crime

Woman accused of mischief, assault with folding knife: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 1:33 pm
Guelph police have arrested a 28-year-old woman. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a 28-year-old woman. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 28-year-old woman is facing assault and mischief charges after she was arrested with a black folding knife on Saturday evening.

In a news release on Monday, police said the woman was waving around the knife while walking in the area of Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive.

Read more: Puslinch woman accused of stealing $16,500 from Guelph employer

“She approached an unknown adult male who was seated on a bicycle. She then proceeded to accuse him of cutting her off, stabbed the front tire of the bicycle and threw the knife at him while the blade was open,” police said.

The knife missed him and according to police, the woman picked up her weapon and walked away.

She then made her way to a nearby parking lot and allegedly used the knife to make two scratches on the sides of a parked car.

Police said the scratches were 30 centimetres and 15 centimetres in length.

Another vehicle in a second parking lot was also targeted and left with a 45-centimetre scratch on its hood.

Click to play video: 'Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside: Winnipeg police' Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside: Winnipeg police
Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside: Winnipeg police

Police managed to track down the woman within a few minutes and make an arrest.

Read more: Toronto man re-arrested 7 years after Guelph bank defrauded of more than $60,000

A Guelph-Eramosa Township woman has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

She remains in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled to begin on Monday.

