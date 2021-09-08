Toronto man re-arrested 7 years after Guelph bank defrauded of more than $60,000

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a Toronto man is back behind bars seven years after a Guelph bank was defrauded of more than $60,000.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said a man opened a business account in August 2014 using a fake name with a fraudulent driver’s licence and birth certificate.

“He deposited a cheque for more than $61,000 payable to the business, then over the next two weeks withdrew almost all the funds,” police said. “The cheque was later determined to be fraudulent.”

Guelph police sent out images in an effort to identify the suspect and in January 2018, a Toronto police detective going through old photos recognized the accused.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was arrested in January 2020 and charged with fraud over $5,000 along with two counts each of uttering forged documents and possessing identity documents.

Police said the man was released with a court date in February 2020 but did not show.

2:26 Ontario woman alleges mechanic took car for 100-kilometre joyride Ontario woman alleges mechanic took car for 100-kilometre joyride – Aug 14, 2021

On Monday, the man was arrested again in Toronto and returned to Guelph, where he was charged with failing to appear in court.

The 56-year-old man was held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled to begin on Wednesday.