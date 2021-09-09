Puslinch woman accused of stealing $16,500 from Guelph employer

Guelph police say a 20-year-old woman has been accused of stealing $16,500 from her employer over a three-month period.
In a news release on Thursday, police said the investigation began when a south-end business filed a complaint about an internal theft in January 2021.
“It is believed an employee processed more than 80 product returns between November 2020 and mid-January, crediting her own debit card for the returns,” police said.
The employee was terminated once the theft was uncovered.
Following a lengthy investigation, police announced the Puslinch, Ont., woman was arrested this week and charged with theft over $5,000.
She will make a court appearance on Dec. 7.
