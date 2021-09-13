SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
O’Toole vows to let new parents earn up to $1,000 per month without losing EI benefit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2021 12:29 pm
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole speaks at a campaign announcement in Vancouver on Sunday September 11, 2021. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. View image in full screen
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole speaks at a campaign announcement in Vancouver on Sunday September 11, 2021. Canadians will vote in a federal election Sept. 20th. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The federal Conservatives are promising to let new parents earn up to $1,000 per month without it affecting their maternity or parental leave payments.

Tory Leader Erin O’Toole made the announcement Monday in Ottawa during the last week of the federal election.

O’Toole says federal maternity and parental benefits allow parents to receive up to 55 per cent of their earnings – to a maximum of $595 per week – but he says many lower-income people can’t afford the reduced pay.

Read more: ‘Totally unacceptable’: O’Toole, Singh condemn planned demonstrations outside hospitals

He says new parents would be able to supplement those employment insurance payments with extra earnings from remote or part-time work.

Parents would be able to earn up to $1,000 per month without it affecting their payments, after which each dollar earned would result in a 50-cent reduction in EI benefits.

Story continues below advertisement

O’Toole is also promising to expand the Canada Child Benefit to start at the seventh month of pregnancy instead of at childbirth.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: O’Toole calls planned demonstrations at hospitals ‘completely unacceptable’' COVID-19: O’Toole calls planned demonstrations at hospitals ‘completely unacceptable’
COVID-19: O’Toole calls planned demonstrations at hospitals ‘completely unacceptable’
© 2021 The Canadian Press
