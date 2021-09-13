Heavy thunderstorms bring downed tree limbs, power outages to London, Ont. region

Mother Nature put on quite the light show in southwestern Ontario as severe thunderstorms on Sunday brought with them strobe light-like lightning in addition to loud cracks of thunder, heavy rain, and winds.
Once the storms moved out, however, they left damage behind in the shape of downed tree limbs and power outages.
As of 8:40 a.m. Monday, London Hydro was reporting 33 outages in Glanworth, Sharon Creek, Hyde Park, Glen Cairn, Westmount, Woodhull, and in West London.
Hydro One says crews “continue to respond to power outages in southern Ontario caused by heavy rain, high winds and thunderstorms that passed through the region Sunday night,” with thousands of customers without power as of 8:40 a.m. Monday.
Power outages due to the storm have resulted in closures at several schools outside of London within the Thames Valley District School Board:
- East Williams Memorial Public School in Ailsa Craig
- Emily Stowe Public School in Norwich
- North Middlesex District High School in Parkhill
- Parkhill-West Williams Public School in Parkhill
- Port Burwell Public School in Port Burwell
- Springfield Public School in Springfield
- Straffordville Public School in Straffordville
