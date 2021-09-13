Heavy thunderstorms bring downed tree limbs, power outages to London, Ont. region

Send this page to someone via email

Mother Nature put on quite the light show in southwestern Ontario as severe thunderstorms on Sunday brought with them strobe light-like lightning in addition to loud cracks of thunder, heavy rain, and winds.

Once the storms moved out, however, they left damage behind in the shape of downed tree limbs and power outages.

Read more: Damage reported after severe storms move through parts of southern Ontario

As of 8:40 a.m. Monday, London Hydro was reporting 33 outages in Glanworth, Sharon Creek, Hyde Park, Glen Cairn, Westmount, Woodhull, and in West London.

Hydro One says crews “continue to respond to power outages in southern Ontario caused by heavy rain, high winds and thunderstorms that passed through the region Sunday night,” with thousands of customers without power as of 8:40 a.m. Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Power outages due to the storm have resulted in closures at several schools outside of London within the Thames Valley District School Board:

East Williams Memorial Public School in Ailsa Craig

Emily Stowe Public School in Norwich

North Middlesex District High School in Parkhill

Parkhill-West Williams Public School in Parkhill

Port Burwell Public School in Port Burwell

Springfield Public School in Springfield

Straffordville Public School in Straffordville

Crazy lightning storm in London, Ontario tonight! Heavy rain and constant lightning for nearly half an hour! #ldn #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/BmEPqbIHgu — Shannon McGregor (@shannonfnmcg) September 13, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement