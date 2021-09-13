Storm knocks down trees, power lines and closes some schools in Norfolk County

Send this page to someone via email

A powerful storm that went through Norfolk County on Sunday night caused several trees and power lines to topple from the wind.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the affected areas included St. Williams, Turkey Point, and the Courtland area heading up to Long Point and Port Rowan.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, Hydro One’s storm centre map was showing as many as 11 areas between London and Hamilton with power outages and crews working at least two sites to restore power after lines went down.

“Crews continue to respond to power outages in southern Ontario caused by heavy rain, high winds and thunderstorms that passed through the region Sunday night,” Hydro One said in a release on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The service says as many as 20,000 customers in Southern Ontario are without power as of the morning.

OPP reported some minor collisions and say drivers should slow down and take extra care on the roadways.

“As the day progresses, the cleanup will continue. But please just be aware that there may be large tree limbs, large trees, anything that may be in the roadway,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in social media post on Monday morning.

The Grand Erie District School Board closed down nine schools amid the power outages. The impacted schools include:

Courtland PS

Our Lady of Fatima, Courtland

Langton PS

Sacred Heart Langton

Valley Heights

Houghton PS

Port Rowan PS

Walsh PS

St. Michael’s, Walsh

Powerful #storm travels through @NorfolkCountyCA causing several downed trees along with hydro poles and wires. Please make sure YOU expect the unexpected when heading out this morning. @weathernetwork @HydroOne #DriveSafe and #SlowDown. #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/gNADsRrvj9 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 13, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Courtland, Houghton, Langton, Port Rowan, Valley Heights, Walsh Public Schools all CLOSED due to power outages. More details later. — Grand Erie District School Board (@GEDSB) September 13, 2021