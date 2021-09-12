SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Leaders squabble over how to pay for promises as voters head to advance polls

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2021 2:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau slams O’Toole for allegedly trying to please gun lobbyists' Canada election: Trudeau slams O’Toole for allegedly trying to please gun lobbyists
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is taking aim at the NDP over that party’s plans to raise billions in new revenues, suggesting there is a ceiling to how much a government can tax the wealthy.

The New Democrats are promising a far-ranging spending plan to create social programs like pharmacare and dental care, vowing to pay for it by taxing the super-rich and ultra-profitable corporations.

Speaking in La Prairie, Que., Trudeau says you can’t go after the wealthiest Canadians with unlimited zeal.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Trudeau has given the wealthy a free ride during the Liberal leader’s six years as prime minister by not collecting billions in potential revenues.

Singh adds that he doesn’t buy Trudeau’s limited thinking on the matter.

The comments kicked off a Sunday of campaigning that also saw Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole highlight parts of his party platform during a stop in Vancouver later in the day.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
