Voters describe long waits, mixed feelings as advanced polling stations open in London Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

When advanced polling stations opened on Friday, there were few long lines, with Londoners eager to have their vote count as to who forms the next federal government.

Voters at a number of polling stations reported having to wait in line anywhere from 40 minutes to an hour and a half to cast their ballot.

“It was very long, it seems very slow at the desk but that’s OK — we voted and I am glad we did,” said Morille Blanchett.

Blanchett and his wife reported waiting just over an hour to cast their ballot at the polling station at the Museum of Ontario Archaelogy at 1600 Attawandaron Rd.

Story continues below advertisement

Elections Canada volunteer Don Brooks said the setup at the polling stations is not too different from years past, but said there are fewer polling stations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said not stations not being held in places like schools and some churches also may have contributed to the long lines.

1:53 Canada election: COVID-19 concerns over schools being used as polling stations Canada election: COVID-19 concerns over schools being used as polling stations – Aug 19, 2021

Typically federal elections are held in Canada every four years, but Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau called one early in an attempt to gain a majority government despite the pandemic.

When asked how they felt about the early election, Londoners had mixed responses.

“I don’t know why he did not wait, I don’t know why he did it and I wish he had waited a little bit longer,” said Jasmine Joyce.

“They should have a set date and stick to that set date,” Ed Miller said.

Story continues below advertisement

Others Londoners did not mind the early election.

“I understand the reasons for it but the timing is unfortunate, we are still in a pandemic and people are concerned about these things,” Tim Conner said.

“We are going to have an election one way or the other so it does not really matter when they do it,” Jill Freedy said.

Those wanting to cast their vote early can do so until polling stations close the night of Monday, Sept. 13.

Voters also have the option to apply to vote by mail until Sept. 14.

Election day is Sept. 20.