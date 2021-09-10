COVID-19: 23rd death, 11 new cases reported in Peterborough area; close contacts surpass 580

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported the 23rd COVID-19 death in its jurisdiction along with 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as active cases continue their steady climb this week.

In its update issued around 4:35 p.m, the regional health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — issued the following data:

New cases (since Thursday): 11

(since Thursday): 11 Active cases : 45 — up from 39 reported on Thursday.

: 45 — up from 39 reported on Thursday. Variant of concern cases : 976 — an additional six cases since Thursday (970). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

: 976 — an additional six cases since Thursday (970). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23. Total confirmed cases : 1,745 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

: 1,745 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Resolved cases : 1,677 — an additional four cases since Thursday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.8 per cent of all cases.

: 1,677 — an additional four cases since Thursday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.8 per cent of all cases. Deaths : 23 — a death was reported on Friday, the first one since June 29. Details were not immediately available.

: 23 — a death was reported on Friday, the first one since June 29. Details were not immediately available. Close contacts: 582, up from 423 reported on Thursday and 179 reported on Wednesday. There were 69 reported on Tuesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

582, up from 423 reported on Thursday and 179 reported on Wednesday. There were 69 reported on Tuesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports one COVID-19 inpatient on Friday. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Residents with a green Ontario health card can download their COVID-19 vaccine receipt at https://t.co/aHVGCVuBTC. Residents who do not have a green health card can call the provincial vaccine booking line 7 days a week between 8am-8pm for assistance, 1-833-943-3900. pic.twitter.com/qC1Z0js2aW — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) September 10, 2021

Other data on Friday:

Testing: More than 58,300 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Thursday.

Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 312 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalizations: 87 cases have required hospitalized care (unchanged since Sept. 3) — approximately 5.1 per cent of all cases — while 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.

Trent University: Case tracker currently unavailable.

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its campuses.

COVID-19 exposure: 75.8 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 19.9 per cent are connected with community spread, 3.8 per cent related to travel and 0.5 per cent have yet to be determined.

Vaccination

On Wednesday the health unit released its weekly vaccination rate data which can be found in this Global News story.

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics in Peterborough for anyone age 12 and older, offering first and second doses. Clinics this week include:

Friday, Sept. 10: Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute, 175 Langton St. (in cafeteria) 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Clinics next week in Peterborough and Peterborough County (Sept. 13-17) include:

Tuesday, Sept. 14: Citi Centre, 245 Charlotte St. from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15: Buckhorn Community Centre, 1782 Lakehurst Road, Buckhorn from 9 a.m. to 3. p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16: Citi Centre, 245 Charlotte St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Lakefield College School (chapel), 4391 County Rd. 29, Lakefield from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. LCS students asked to book through the LCS wellbeing centre.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough is now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. No appointment is necessary.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

