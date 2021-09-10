Menu

Crime

3 injured following Belleville car theft and stabbing, police say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 1:54 pm
A Belleville man is in custody following a violent crime spree that left three people injured, police say. View image in full screen
A Belleville man is in custody following a violent crime spree that left three people injured, police say. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A man was taken into custody in Belleville, Ont., following a dramatic series of events involving a violent car theft and multiple stabbings.

Police say just before 5 a.m. Friday, a man left his vehicle running outside a bank at the corner of North Front and College streets while he used the ATM.

During this time, another man hopped in the vehicle and drove away, police say.

Read more: Belleville stabbing leads to police standoff, eventual arrest

The owner of the vehicle tried to stop the man but was instead dragged until the vehicle eventually struck a building, police say. The car owner suffered minor injuries.

When passersby tried to help the injured man, police say the accused stabbed two of them. One was taken to hospital with stab wounds but was later released, while the other was treated for minor injuries on scene by paramedics.

When police arrived, they say the man still had hold of the knife and refused to drop it. Officers were forced to used a conducted energy weapon to arrest the man.

James Thomson, 30, of Belleville was charged with:

  • two counts of assault with a weapon
  • robbery with violence
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone who witnessed Friday’s events to contact Det. Const. Adam Donaldson at 613-966-0882 Ext. 4147 or by email at adonaldson@police.belleville.on.ca

