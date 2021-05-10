Menu

Crime

Belleville stabbing leads to police standoff, eventual arrest

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 11:26 am
A man was arrested after a police standoff for his alleged involved in a stabbing on Cannifton Road, Belleville police say. View image in full screen
A man was arrested after a police standoff for his alleged involved in a stabbing on Cannifton Road, Belleville police say. Global Kingston

Belleville police have arrested a local man after another man was stabbed and left on the side of the road last week.

Early last Friday, Belleville police found a man with “a serious knife wound” on the side of Cannifton Road North. He was rushed to hospital and remains in serious but stable condition, police said in an update Monday.

Trending Stories

Read more: Belleville police investigate after man found seriously injured on side of the road

Police said the investigation led them to an unidentified home where a suspect was barricaded.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, following negotiations with police, the man turned himself over, Belleville police said Monday.

Dustin James Kinmond faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief under $5,000.

