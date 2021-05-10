Belleville stabbing leads to police standoff, eventual arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police have arrested a local man after another man was stabbed and left on the side of the road last week.

Early last Friday, Belleville police found a man with “a serious knife wound” on the side of Cannifton Road North. He was rushed to hospital and remains in serious but stable condition, police said in an update Monday.

Police said the investigation led them to an unidentified home where a suspect was barricaded.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, following negotiations with police, the man turned himself over, Belleville police said Monday.

Dustin James Kinmond faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief under $5,000.

