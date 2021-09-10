Menu

Canada

Police search for witnesses after 8-year-old boy struck by vehicle while riding bike in Newmarket

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 11:43 am
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police are searching for witnesses after an eight-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while he was out riding his bike on Thursday in Newmarket.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Poppy Lane and Sherman Brock for reports of a child struck at around 6:15 p.m.

Police said an eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Family of 10-year-old fatally struck by vehicle says it’s a nightmare they can’t wake up from

Investigators said the driver of the 2020 black Lincoln Navigator remained on scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

