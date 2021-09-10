Police search for witnesses after 8-year-old boy struck by vehicle while riding bike in Newmarket

York Regional Police are searching for witnesses after an eight-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while he was out riding his bike on Thursday in Newmarket.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Poppy Lane and Sherman Brock for reports of a child struck at around 6:15 p.m.
Police said an eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said the driver of the 2020 black Lincoln Navigator remained on scene.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
