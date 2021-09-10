Man found with $2,700 in red fentanyl in downtown Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 35-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges after officers patrolling the downtown core found him with red fentanyl, cocaine and other narcotics.

In a news release on Friday, police said officers on bike patrol spotted a man sitting on a barrier in a parking lot and “processing” a large number of drugs on the ground.

“Police attempted to arrest the male, however he resisted and during the struggle, the male threw a cup of fentanyl across the parking lot scattering its contents on the ground,” police said.

Officers managed to get him under control and make the arrest.

They allegedly found 10.9 grams of red fentanyl, 5.8 grams of crystal meth, 7.2 grams of cocaine, 76 Dilaudid pills, 8/1 grams of illegal cannabis and 0.3 grams of heroin.

The drugs are valued at around $4,900.

Police said they also found three cellphones, nearly $40 in Canadian currency, a knife, a scale, 38 dime bags, 34 miniature cups and plyers.

The suspect is charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, resisting a police officer and two weapons offences.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.