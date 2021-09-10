SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man found with $2,700 in red fentanyl in downtown Guelph: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 11:08 am
Guelph police have arrested a 35-year-old man. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a 35-year-old man. Supplied

Guelph police say a 35-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges after officers patrolling the downtown core found him with red fentanyl, cocaine and other narcotics.

In a news release on Friday, police said officers on bike patrol spotted a man sitting on a barrier in a parking lot and “processing” a large number of drugs on the ground.

Read more: Puslinch woman accused of stealing $16,500 from Guelph employer

“Police attempted to arrest the male, however he resisted and during the struggle, the male threw a cup of fentanyl across the parking lot scattering its contents on the ground,” police said.

Officers managed to get him under control and make the arrest.

They allegedly found 10.9 grams of red fentanyl, 5.8 grams of crystal meth, 7.2 grams of cocaine, 76 Dilaudid pills, 8/1 grams of illegal cannabis and 0.3 grams of heroin.

Story continues below advertisement

The drugs are valued at around $4,900.

Click to play video: 'Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police' Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police
Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police – Mar 1, 2021

Police said they also found three cellphones, nearly $40 in Canadian currency, a knife, a scale, 38 dime bags, 34 miniature cups and plyers.

The suspect is charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, resisting a police officer and two weapons offences.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagCocaine tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagCrystal Meth tagdowntown guelph tagFentanyl Trafficking tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers