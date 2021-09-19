2021 Emmy Awards: Full list of winners from TV’s biggest night

Send this page to someone via email

After a year that most of us spent inside in front of our televisions, the Emmy Awards are especially poignant this time around.

Streaming services are poised for a triumphant night that will cast a further shadow on the status of traditional broadcast networks and once-dominant cable channels like HBO. Shows like Marvel Studio’s WandaVision (Disney+), The Crown (Netflix) and The Mandalorian (Disney+) are among some of the most-watched series of the year, and are set to be among the top winners of the night.

“This is the year that the streamers will officially conquer Hollywood,” likely winning best drama and comedy series honours for the first time, said Tom O’Neil, editor of the Gold Derby predictions website and author of the book, The Emmys.

In 2017, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (on CTV Drama Channel in Canada) became the first streamed series to win the best drama Emmy. The next year, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel scored a matching victory on the comedy side for Amazon, which won again in 2019 for Fleabag.

Victory is possible for either The Crown or The Mandalorian, which topped the nominations with 24 each.

In terms of comedy, fan favourite and water-cooler conversation stirrer Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) is expected to dominate.

This year, about 500 nominees and guests will gather under a glammed-up tent in downtown L.A., with COVID-19 precautions including a vaccine requirement and testing. Comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer will be hosting.

There are big names among the presenters, including Angela Bassett, Michael Douglas, Dolly Parton and Awkwafina, but at least one star, Jennifer Aniston, was candid about staying away because of virus concerns.

Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart, executive producers for the telecast, said they approached the reduced attendance as an opportunity. Instead of being confined to a theatre seat, guests will be at tables and part of what sounds like an oversized dinner party — with drinks and snacks allowed — and encouraged to mingle.

Ratings for awards shows, from Oscars to the Grammys, have been steadily declining in recent years and hit new depths during the pandemic — and the Emmys weren’t exempt.

After hitting a record-low viewership of just under seven million in 2019, last year’s telecast tumbled further to 6.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Find the winners in all the major categories in the list below, highlighted live as the ceremony goes on.

—

Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollet, Lovecraft Country

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Lead Actress, Comedy

Aida Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor, Drama

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Supporting Actress, Drama

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Guest Actor, Drama

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Guest Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Guest Actor, Comedy

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress, Comedy

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Competition Series

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Made-for-TV Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Lesie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Ann Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

—

— With files from The Associated Press