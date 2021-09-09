‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer is here to blow your mind

Send this page to someone via email

Feed your head with the long-awaited Matrix Resurrections trailer, which dropped Thursday morning to much fanfare.

To the tune of Jefferson Airplane’s psychedelic White Rabbit, the trailer teases what’s to come in the fourth Matrix movie, starring Keanu Reeves as “the One,” Neo. There’s a lot here for Matrix fans to unpack: the red and blue pills, black cats, fast-paced fights, explosions, defiance of gravity.

We even catch a glimpse of what appears to be a young Morpheus (previously played by Lawrence Fishburne, now played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), telling Neo that “it’s time to fly” as he hands him a red pill.

Read more: Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with 1st child

Canadian actor Carrie-Ann Moss reprises the role of Trinity, and we see her briefly here too.

Story continues below advertisement

“After all these years, to be going back to where it all started: back to the Matrix,” says another new addition to the franchise, Jonathan Groff, as the trailer comes to a close.

The Matrix Resurrections is written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix films along with her sister, Lilly.

Twenty years after the first film, hype and expectations are high for this sequel, and you can expect more trailers to drop before the pre-holidays release.

(Watch the trailer, top.)

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ hits theatres on Dec. 22, and will be available for streaming on HBO Max in the U.S. It’s unclear at this time if it will be streaming in Canada.