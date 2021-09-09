Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 screening tool back up after 1st day of school outage

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 10:01 am
Some parents sending their kids back to school in Ottawa on Thursday faced challenges with Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 screening tool. View image in full screen
Some parents sending their kids back to school in Ottawa on Thursday faced challenges with Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 screening tool. Craig Lord / Global News

Ottawa Public Health says its COVID-19 screening tool is back up after a high traffic volume from kids heading back to school Thursday crashed the system.

Parents took to social media Thursday morning with complaints that the screening tool was either slow or not working as kids at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board geared up for their return to classes.

OPH confirmed to Global News that the tool was down Thursday in a statement, encouraging parents to instead use the provincial screening tool while it works on a solution.

OPH said in a tweet that its workplace screening tool was also down Thursday “due to a high traffic volume.”

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit said in an update shortly before 11 a.m. that the tool was back up and running.

Trending Stories

Parents have been told to screen their children for symptoms every day before sending them to school amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor urges parents to screen children for COVID-19 ‘every day’ before school' Ontario’s top doctor urges parents to screen children for COVID-19 ‘every day’ before school
Ontario’s top doctor urges parents to screen children for COVID-19 ‘every day’ before school
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagBack to School tagOttawa Public Health tagottawa covid tagOttawa-Carleton District School Board tagOttawa schools covid tagCOVID screening tagOttawa covid screening tool tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers