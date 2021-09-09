Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 screening tool back up after 1st day of school outage

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health says its COVID-19 screening tool is back up after a high traffic volume from kids heading back to school Thursday crashed the system.

Parents took to social media Thursday morning with complaints that the screening tool was either slow or not working as kids at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board geared up for their return to classes.

OPH confirmed to Global News that the tool was down Thursday in a statement, encouraging parents to instead use the provincial screening tool while it works on a solution.

OPH said in a tweet that its workplace screening tool was also down Thursday “due to a high traffic volume.”

Due to high traffic volume, our school & workplace screening tool page is down this morning. We're working to resolve the issue. For now, you can also use the Provincial screening tool: https://t.co/mwpXmZbPyY We apologize for the added stress on a busy morning. — Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) September 9, 2021

The health unit said in an update shortly before 11 a.m. that the tool was back up and running.

Parents have been told to screen their children for symptoms every day before sending them to school amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

