Science

Moderna to take on COVID-19, flu with single booster vaccine

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 9, 2021 9:33 am
Click to play video: 'Canada signs with Moderna to open mRNA vaccine plant' Canada signs with Moderna to open mRNA vaccine plant
WATCH: Canada signs with Moderna to open mRNA vaccine plant – Aug 10, 2021

Moderna Inc. said on Thursday it was developing a single-dose vaccine that combines a booster dose against COVID-19 and a booster against flu.

“Our number one priority as a company right now is to bring to market a Pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine, which we plan to always customize and upgrade,” Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said during Moderna’s R&D day.

The company provided updates on its ongoing mid-stage trial testing its authorized COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six months to less than 12 years.

Read more: Novavax starts early trials for combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna’s vaccine, which received its emergency authorization for people aged 18 and older in the United States in December, is currently under an FDA review for use in adolescents.

As part of the pediatric trial, the company said it will test 50 micrograms of its vaccine in a study group of 4,000 children between six years and less than 12 years.

Moderna said dose selection studies for different age groups such as two years to less than six years, and six months to below two years age groups, were still underway.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 fall outlook' COVID-19 fall outlook
COVID-19 fall outlook – Jul 19, 2021

Rival vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech was authorized for ages 12 to 15 years earlier this year.

Novavax Inc. said on Wednesday it has initiated an early-stage study to test its combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shinjini Ganguli)

© 2021 Reuters
