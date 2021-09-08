Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Forge FC drop Atlético Ottawa 1-0 in the nation’s capital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 10:46 pm
Defender Daniel Krutzen engages forward Raúl Uche Rubio during Forge FCs road game against Atlético Ottawa on Sept. 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Defender Daniel Krutzen engages forward Raúl Uche Rubio during Forge FCs road game against Atlético Ottawa on Sept. 8, 2021. @ForgeFCHamilton

Forge FC rebounded from a weekend loss with a 1-0 win over Atlético Ottawa on Wednesday night in the nation’s capital.

The reigning Canadian Premier League (CPL) champs served up Ottawa’s first home loss of 2021 through Woobens Pacius’ goal in the 65th minute.

It’s the third marker of the season for Pacius, who smashed home Elimane Oumar Cissé’s long ball from midfield which dropped in between two Atlético defenders.

Read more: Forge FC surge to top of standings with 3-1 win over York

The goal came just little over eight minutes after Ottawa nearly took the lead from a set piece. However, midfielder Rafael Núñez’s effort hit the crossbar.

Trending Stories

The win is Forge’s ninth of the season and puts the club within’ three points of second place Cavalry FC.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa only has three wins in 2021 and is dead last in the CPL.

Forge is set to take on York United in a derby on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Tim Horton’s Field.

Atlético is home to Halifax on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Canadian Soccer legend Christine Sinclair tackles foes on and off the field' Canadian Soccer legend Christine Sinclair tackles foes on and off the field
Canadian Soccer legend Christine Sinclair tackles foes on and off the field – Aug 19, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagCanadian Premier League tagCPL tagForge FC tagAtletico Ottawa tagHamilton sports taghamilton soccer tagWoobens Pacius tagelimane oumar cisse tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers