Forge FC drop Atlético Ottawa 1-0 in the nation’s capital

Forge FC rebounded from a weekend loss with a 1-0 win over Atlético Ottawa on Wednesday night in the nation’s capital.

The reigning Canadian Premier League (CPL) champs served up Ottawa’s first home loss of 2021 through Woobens Pacius’ goal in the 65th minute.

It’s the third marker of the season for Pacius, who smashed home Elimane Oumar Cissé’s long ball from midfield which dropped in between two Atlético defenders.

The goal came just little over eight minutes after Ottawa nearly took the lead from a set piece. However, midfielder Rafael Núñez’s effort hit the crossbar.

The win is Forge’s ninth of the season and puts the club within’ three points of second place Cavalry FC.

Ottawa only has three wins in 2021 and is dead last in the CPL.

Forge is set to take on York United in a derby on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Tim Horton’s Field.

Atlético is home to Halifax on Saturday.

