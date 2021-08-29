Menu

Sports

Forge FC surge to top of standings with 3-1 win over York

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2021 11:49 pm
Kyle Bekker and Tristan Borges celebrate a Forge FC goal during a match against York United on Saturday Aug. 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Kyle Bekker and Tristan Borges celebrate a Forge FC goal during a match against York United on Saturday Aug. 28, 2021. Forge FC

Forge FC took the No. 1 spot atop the Canadian Premier League standings with a 3-1 win over York United FC Saturday.

Forge (8-5-1) star Tristan Borges opened the scoring 14 minutes in, putting a low, right-footed shot into the back of the net.

Diyaeddine Abzi briefly knotted the score at 1-1 with a goal for York (4-5-5) in the 39th minute.

Read more: Tiger-Cats claim first victory with decisive win in Montreal

Woobens Pacius regained the lead for the home side in the 45th minute and David Choiniere added an insurance goal in the 74th.

Forge ‘keeper Triston Henry had four saves and Nikolaos Giantsopoulos had three stops for York.

United sit in fifth spot in the CPL standings.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
