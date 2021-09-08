Menu

West Kelowna man, 31, killed in Highway 3 crash; drugs and alcohol suspect, say Trail RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 7:21 pm
Trail RCMP say the single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 3 in the Kootenays, around 5:15 p.m., near Nancy Green Park. View image in full screen
Trail RCMP say the single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 3 in the Kootenays, around 5:15 p.m., near Nancy Green Park. BC Highway Patrol / Trail RCMP

A West Kelowna man was killed in a highway accident in the Kootenays on Monday afternoon, with police noting drugs and alcohol may have contributed to his death.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 3, around 5:15 p.m on Sept. 7., near Nancy Green Park, say Trail RCMP and B.C. Highway Patrol.

Police say the 31-year-old driver and a passenger, a 26-year-old woman from West Kelowna, were westbound in a 2008 Mazda truck when it drifted onto a soft shoulder.

The driver lost control, with the truck crossing into the eastbound lane and colliding with a traffic barrier that resulted in the man’s death.

“The man was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol and may not have been wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision,” said Trail RCMP.

“His passenger was injured in the crash and was transported by BC paramedics to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for a medical assessment.”

Police say the BC Coroners Service has been informed of the crash.

“Trail RCMP remind the public about the danger of driving while impaired by drugs and alcohol,” said RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“Every year, an average of 67 people die each year, and hundreds more injured, on B.C. roadways as a result of impaired driving. Please be a part of the solution by driving sober, arranging for a designated driver, or alternative transportation like a taxi or bus.”

