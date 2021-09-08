Alcohol, speed believed to be factors in fatal Lake St. Martin ATV crash

Send this page to someone via email

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the death of a 25-year-old Dauphin River man after an off-road vehicle rollover Tuesday night, Manitoba RCMP said.

Officers from the Gypsumville detachment were called to an incident on Memorial Crescent in Lake St. Martin First Nation around 10:05 p.m., where they found an ATV in a ditch.

The ATV’s driver, 39, had tried to make a turn but lost control, causing the vehicle to roll and throw off the three riders.

Police said the driver and another man, 23, survived the crash, but a 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said none of the occupants were wearing helmets.

The driver was arrested for refusing to comply with a breath demand in an accident resulting in death. He remains in custody, while RCMP continue to investigate.

