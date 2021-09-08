Menu

Crime

Alcohol, speed believed to be factors in fatal Lake St. Martin ATV crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 3:06 pm
RCMP Gypsumville detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Gypsumville detachment. RCMP

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the death of a 25-year-old Dauphin River man after an off-road vehicle rollover Tuesday night, Manitoba RCMP said.

Officers from the Gypsumville detachment were called to an incident on Memorial Crescent in Lake St. Martin First Nation around 10:05 p.m., where they found an ATV in a ditch.

The ATV’s driver, 39, had tried to make a turn but lost control, causing the vehicle to roll and throw off the three riders.

Four killed in head-on collision on Perimeter Highway, Headingley RCMP say

Police said the driver and another man, 23, survived the crash, but a 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said none of the occupants were wearing helmets.

The driver was arrested for refusing to comply with a breath demand in an accident resulting in death. He remains in custody, while RCMP continue to investigate.

