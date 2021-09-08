Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU probing 2 incidents involving Ottawa police within hours of each other

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 2:51 pm
The Ottawa Police Service is subject to two SIU investigations for two incidents on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service is subject to two SIU investigations for two incidents on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, has invoked its mandates to investigate two incidents involving Ottawa police on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, an Ottawa police tactical unit was called to respond to a 29-year-old man in distress at Paden and Dwyer Hill roads.

An OPS negotiator made contact with the man, who SIU reports indicate was armed.

The man was located with “critical injuries” and was taken to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead, the SIU said in a statement.

Read more: 21-year-old man shot in Kanata neighbourhood, Ottawa police say

Global News asked the SIU about the nature of the man’s injuries and whether they were inflicted by police, but a spokesperson said in an email it was too early to release additional details in the investigation. The Ottawa Paramedic Service also declined to comment.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Just after 5 p.m. that same day, an OPS cruiser collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Hunt Club and Conroy roads.

Both the officer behind the wheel and the two occupants of the other car were taken to hospital.

The SIU said Wednesday that the two other occupants remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

Click to play video: 'SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough' SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough
SIU investigate fatal collision on County Road 28 south of Peterborough – Aug 7, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SIU tagOttawa Police tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagOttawa Police Service tagOntario police watchdog tagontario police tagOttawa police SIU tagOttawa police cruiser crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers