SIU probing 2 incidents involving Ottawa police within hours of each other

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog, has invoked its mandates to investigate two incidents involving Ottawa police on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, an Ottawa police tactical unit was called to respond to a 29-year-old man in distress at Paden and Dwyer Hill roads.

An OPS negotiator made contact with the man, who SIU reports indicate was armed.

The man was located with “critical injuries” and was taken to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead, the SIU said in a statement.

Global News asked the SIU about the nature of the man’s injuries and whether they were inflicted by police, but a spokesperson said in an email it was too early to release additional details in the investigation. The Ottawa Paramedic Service also declined to comment.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Just after 5 p.m. that same day, an OPS cruiser collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Hunt Club and Conroy roads.

Both the officer behind the wheel and the two occupants of the other car were taken to hospital.

The SIU said Wednesday that the two other occupants remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

