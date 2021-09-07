Menu

Crime

21-year-old man shot in Kanata neighbourhood, Ottawa police say

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 12:25 pm
Ottawa police say a 21-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries in a Monday night shooting in Kanata. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say a 21-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries in a Monday night shooting in Kanata. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police say a 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in Kanata’s Bridlewood neighbourhood on Monday night.

Police were called to Trotting Way, a block east of Eagleson Road in Ottawa’s west end, shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday over reports of gunfire.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting. He was taken to hospital.

Police are hoping to speak to anyone who might have been in the area around that time, or to anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage of the scene.

Anyone with information can call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050 or submit anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
