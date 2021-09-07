21-year-old man shot in Kanata neighbourhood, Ottawa police say

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say a 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in Kanata’s Bridlewood neighbourhood on Monday night.

Police were called to Trotting Way, a block east of Eagleson Road in Ottawa’s west end, shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday over reports of gunfire.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting. He was taken to hospital.

Police are hoping to speak to anyone who might have been in the area around that time, or to anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage of the scene.

Anyone with information can call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050 or submit anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

