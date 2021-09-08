11 Vancouver officers attacked, assaulted during violent long weekend: police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police said 11 of their officers are now recovering after being injured or assaulted during the Labour Day weekend.

Police said the officers were either injured or assaulted while responding to calls.

“Policing is a tough job, and every day our front-line officers put their own safety at risk,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a release. “Unfortunately, we continue to see officers getting hurt while trying to do their jobs and keep others out of harm’s way.”

Recent incidents include a 21-year-old woman who was arrested near Knight Street and East 54th Street Monday. A man had been stabbed and robbed and the woman then spat in the face and hair of the arresting officer, police said. The suspect was taken to the hospital due to the risk of infectious diseases.

Also on Monday, officers responded to an apartment on Dundas Street after a woman phoned police to report that her ex-boyfriend had thrown a rock through her window, threatened her and was then hiding in a bush. The suspect was armed with a knife and tried to run away from officers but as they tried to arrest the man, his brother tackled one of the officers and elbowed another in the head, police said.

The officers suffered minor injuries.

Later on Monday night, two officers on Powell Street spotted a man who had a B.C.-wide warrant for a violent offence. The man took off running and scaled a fence but the officers were able to arrest him, however, three officers were injured during the pursuit, with one requiring stitches, police said.

On Sunday, a man was reported to be acting violently at a Kitsilano grocery store. When officers arrived there was a physical confrontation, resulting in three officers getting hurt, police said. One officer suffered cuts and scratches. Another officer had blood spat on him. A third suffered an injured ankle and is now off work.

Vancouver police said between January and July, 108 police officers were assaulted in the city, which is a 64 per cent increase from 2018.

“Every police officer understands the dangers and risks associated with their work,” Addison said. “However, we’re concerned by the number of people who now seem emboldened and feel entitled to assault officers and put their lives at risk.”