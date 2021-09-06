Video captures fight between cyclist, pedestrian on busy downtown Vancouver street

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police officers continue to investigate what happened between two men Sunday evening that led to an altercation.

Police said they believe a 25-year-old man threw a can of beer at a 47-year-old cyclist on Davie Street, at Jervis Street, around 7 p.m.

That led to a fight in the middle of the street, police said, although it is not yet known why the incident started.

The pedestrian was taken to jail for breach of peace “because he was intoxicated and violent,” police said in a statement Monday.

Witness Graeme Petrie, who provided video to Global News, said he was driving on Davie Street when he came across the two men fighting.

He said it seemed like it had been going on for some time before they came across the fight.

