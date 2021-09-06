Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video captures fight between cyclist, pedestrian on busy downtown Vancouver street

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 5:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Altercation breaks out between two men on downtown Vancouver street' Altercation breaks out between two men on downtown Vancouver street
WATCH: Video provided to Global News by Graeme Petrie show an altercation between two men on Davie Street in Vancouver on Sunday evening. Police said they believe a 25-year-old man threw a can beer at a 47-year-old cyclist, leading to the fight in the middle of the street.

Vancouver police officers continue to investigate what happened between two men Sunday evening that led to an altercation.

Police said they believe a 25-year-old man threw a can of beer at a 47-year-old cyclist on Davie Street, at Jervis Street, around 7 p.m.

That led to a fight in the middle of the street, police said, although it is not yet known why the incident started.

The pedestrian was taken to jail for breach of peace “because he was intoxicated and violent,” police said in a statement Monday.

Read more: Vicious attack on homeless man in Yaletown captured on video

Witness Graeme Petrie, who provided video to Global News, said he was driving on Davie Street when he came across the two men fighting.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He said it seemed like it had been going on for some time before they came across the fight.

Click to play video: 'EVO driver arrested after vehicle strikes cyclist in downtown Vancouver' EVO driver arrested after vehicle strikes cyclist in downtown Vancouver
EVO driver arrested after vehicle strikes cyclist in downtown Vancouver – Aug 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagDavie Street tagdavie street vancouver tagDavie Street fight tagDavie Street fight video tagVancouver fight tagVancouver fight video tagVideo of fight in Vancouver tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers