Canada

Wellington County OPP lay 169 driving charges over Labour Day long weekend

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 11:55 am
Wellington County OPP say 169 tickets were issued over Labour Day weekend. View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP say 169 tickets were issued over Labour Day weekend. Global News

Wellington County OPP say officers issued 169 tickets during their annual Labour Day long weekend traffic blitz.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said from Sept. 3 to 6, they were targeting the Big 4 — speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and seatbelt infractions.

Read more: Toronto man re-arrested 7 years after Guelph bank defrauded of more than $60,000

OPP reported that 92 tickets were issued for speeding, while another six were given to drivers accused of stunt driving. There were also 15 tickets related to seatbelts, one impaired driving charge and four distracted driving charges.

“Police would like to thank all the drivers who respected the rules of the road while travelling to and from their destinations this Labour Day long weekend,” said Sgt. Darryl Porterfield.

“It is everyone’s responsibility, when operating a motor vehicle or vessel, to do so in a safe and courteous manner. Starting again this week students will be walking, riding their bikes, or in a school bus or vehicle — be extra cautious, don’t drive distracted and pay close attention to the road, sidewalks and crosswalks.”

