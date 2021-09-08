Wellington County OPP lay 169 driving charges over Labour Day long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say officers issued 169 tickets during their annual Labour Day long weekend traffic blitz.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said from Sept. 3 to 6, they were targeting the Big 4 — speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and seatbelt infractions.

OPP reported that 92 tickets were issued for speeding, while another six were given to drivers accused of stunt driving. There were also 15 tickets related to seatbelts, one impaired driving charge and four distracted driving charges.

“Police would like to thank all the drivers who respected the rules of the road while travelling to and from their destinations this Labour Day long weekend,” said Sgt. Darryl Porterfield.

“It is everyone’s responsibility, when operating a motor vehicle or vessel, to do so in a safe and courteous manner. Starting again this week students will be walking, riding their bikes, or in a school bus or vehicle — be extra cautious, don’t drive distracted and pay close attention to the road, sidewalks and crosswalks.”

