York police working to identify suspect in voyeurism investigation

York Regional Police say they’re working to identify a man wanted in connection with a voyeurism investigation.
Police said in a news release Tuesday that on Aug. 13 at around 3:45 p.m., a female victim was shopping at a store in a mall on Ball Pro Mills Drive in Vaughan.
Officers said as she was trying on clothes in a changing room, she noticed a man kneeling down with a phone in his hand and believed he had taken a photo or a video.
The statement said investigators haven’t been able to identify the man and released security images in the hope that the public can assist.
The suspect was described as being six-foot-two, 20 to 40 years old with short black hair. Police said he was wearing Nike shoes, white socks, green shorts, a black Looney Tunes T-shirt, and a beige baseball hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments