York police working to identify suspect in voyeurism investigation

York Regional Police say they’re working to identify a man wanted in connection with a voyeurism investigation.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that on Aug. 13 at around 3:45 p.m., a female victim was shopping at a store in a mall on Ball Pro Mills Drive in Vaughan.

Officers said as she was trying on clothes in a changing room, she noticed a man kneeling down with a phone in his hand and believed he had taken a photo or a video.

The statement said investigators haven’t been able to identify the man and released security images in the hope that the public can assist.

The suspect was described as being six-foot-two, 20 to 40 years old with short black hair. Police said he was wearing Nike shoes, white socks, green shorts, a black Looney Tunes T-shirt, and a beige baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

SUSPECT SOUGHT FOLLOWING VOYUERISM AT STORE IN VAUGHAN- YRP is looking to ID a male suspect from an August 13, incident at a store on Bass Pro Mills Dr at 3:45 p.m. https://t.co/y0QADJdULm pic.twitter.com/Jlzc98HtO2 — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 7, 2021

