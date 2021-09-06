Woman in life-threatening condition after shooting in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Brampton Monday afternoon.
A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a home on Ardglen Drive, near Kennedy Road and Clarence Street, just after 3 p.m.
The spokesperson said the shooting took place inside a home on the street. After crews arrived, they said the woman was found with a gunshot wound.
Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence
The woman was taken by Peel Paramedics to a trauma centre in serious condition. The spokesperson said as of Monday evening, her condition was listed as life-threatening.
Meanwhile, anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Comments