Crime

Woman in life-threatening condition after shooting in Brampton, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 8:02 pm
Peel Regional Police say the shooting happened inside a home just after 3 p.m. on Monday. Max Trotta / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Brampton Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a home on Ardglen Drive, near Kennedy Road and Clarence Street, just after 3 p.m.

The spokesperson said the shooting took place inside a home on the street. After crews arrived, they said the woman was found with a gunshot wound.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

The woman was taken by Peel Paramedics to a trauma centre in serious condition. The spokesperson said as of Monday evening, her condition was listed as life-threatening.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

