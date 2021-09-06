Woman in life-threatening condition after shooting in Brampton, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Brampton Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a home on Ardglen Drive, near Kennedy Road and Clarence Street, just after 3 p.m.

The spokesperson said the shooting took place inside a home on the street. After crews arrived, they said the woman was found with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken by Peel Paramedics to a trauma centre in serious condition. The spokesperson said as of Monday evening, her condition was listed as life-threatening.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

SHOOTING:

– Ardglen Dr/Wilton Dr in #Brampton

– Female adult victim suffered a gunshot wound

– Suspect(s) fled on foot

– Victim transported to trauma center in serious condition

– Suspect(s) are known to victim

– No threat to public safety

– C/R at 3:10 p.m.

– PR21-0304608 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 6, 2021