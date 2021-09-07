‘A narrative of anger and division’: Alberta MLA writes letter apologizing for new COVID-19 measures

Send this page to someone via email

A UCP MLA is apologizing for the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions put on Albertans.

In a letter posted to social media Tuesday, Airdrie-Cochrane MLA Peter Guthrie said he believed that Alberta was “open for good” when restrictions were lifted across the province on July 1.

But on Sept. 3, the government brought back mandatory masking indoors, implemented a 10 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales and suggested people work from home if they can.

Guthrie also criticized Premier Jason Kenney for blaming the current COVID-19 crisis on the 20 per cent of eligible Albertans, those 12 and over, who have not received at least one vaccine dose.

“This type of communication from our leader feeds a narrative of anger and division, which is unproductive in an already turbulent time,” wrote Guthrie. “The $100 vaccine incentive has also created animosity within the constituency.”

In the past, Kenney has said he has privacy concerns with a vaccine passport, but a QR code is in the works for Albertans to download their vaccination status if they need to.

Guthrie said that would be unfair to those who choose not to get vaccinated.

“Such a move suggests that the government’s position on this (passport) practice is shifting,” Guthrie wrote to his constituents.

Global News has reached out to the premier’s office for comment but has not received a response.