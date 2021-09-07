12 Edmonton-area mayors call for COVID-19 vaccine passport, other measures in open letter

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s note: This story originally stated eight Edmonton-area mayors had signed the letter, but there were in fact 12 signatures. This story has been updated to reflect Alanna Hnatiw, Tanni Doblank, Rod Frank and Robert Young were also among the signees.

The mayor of Edmonton along with 11 other area mayors have written a letter to Health Minister Tyler Shandro, urging the Alberta government to put further COVID-19 restrictions into place.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, Beaumont Mayor John Stewart, St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron, Parkland County Mayor Rod Shaigec, Spruce Grove Mayor Stuart Houston, Stony Plain Mayor William Choy, Devon Mayor Ray Ralph and Morinville Mayor Barry Turner, Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw, Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank, Leduc County Mayor Tanni Doblanko, and City of Leduc Mayor Robert Young signed their names to the open letter.

“Our region’s municipalities are experiencing the highest infection multiplier in the province,” the letter reads. “Together, we have the most citizens currently in hospital and intensive care.”

As of Friday, the most recent day the province provided COVID-19 statistics, there were 168 people in hospital with the novel coronavirus in the Edmonton zone. Of that figure, 45 people were in the ICU.

On Friday, Premier Jason Kenney and Shandro announced a province-wide mask mandate would be put into effect across the province, licensed establishments would not be able to serve liquor past 10 p.m. and an incentive program to get those who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine to receive their first or second dose, but no other measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The incentive program would see those who get their first or second dose be able to apply for a $100 debit card, an amount that Edmonton emergency room doctor Dr. Shazma Mithani doesn’t think is going to be enough.

“I think preventing these people from doing the things that they enjoy will likely have a much stronger effect on pushing them to get vaccinated.”

She supports the idea of a vaccine passport, and it’s something the mayors call for in their letter and the Calgary Chamber of Commerce is calling for too.

The chamber says a vaccine passport is urgently needed to keep the economy open and prevent further lockdowns.

Ernie Tsu, owner of Calgary’s Trolley 5 brew pub, says he supports a vaccine passport if it will enable the hospitality industry to operate without restrictions.

Quebec, B.C., Ontario and Manitoba will all require proof of vaccination to access restaurants, bars and sports events.

“At the very least, the government should be looking at vaccine passports now,” Dr. James Talbot, the former chief medical officer of health for Alberta, said.

“You want to get the message out to the people who haven’t been immunized that with the right to refuse the vaccine comes the responsibility to not contribute to the crashing of the health-care system. You also want to get the message out to the people who are immunized that they did the right thing.”

Alberta’s United Conservative government has so far declined to bring in a vaccine passport. The province leads the country in COVID-19 cases and only 70 per cent of eligible Albertans are fully vaccinated.

– with files from the Canadian Press