Ammunition ignites in Muskoka, Ont. house fire

Firefighters battled a blaze at a Lake of Bays home in Muskoka, Ont., on Monday night.

According to the local fire department, the home’s residents were watching TV when they smelled smoke. They then called 9-1-1 before waiting for first responders to arrive.

When firefighters got to the home, they saw flames coming through windows and the roof.

#Firefighters from Stations 2 and 3 are currently battling a structure fire on Fieldale Rd., with assistance from Station 1 for a tanker. All residents were able to get outside. #LakeOfBays #HuntsvilleON pic.twitter.com/shCHPB794n — HLOB Fire Department (@HLOBfire) September 7, 2021

At one point, the fire department said ammunition inside the home reacted to the fire’s heat and ignited.

Crews escaped from the home to safety and put water on the fire from a distance. Firefighters battled the blaze for about three hours before beginning overhaul.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The estimated cost of damages is $550,000.

