B.C. vaccine card: Officials to outline details as registration website launched

On Tuesday, the B.C. government launched its website for people to register for its proof-of-vaccine card, ahead of a news conference to outline how it will work.
Starting on Sept. 13, anyone aged 12 and up trying to access a gym, restaurant, indoor organized event and many other recreational services will be required to show proof they have received at least one dose COVID-19 vaccine and both doses by Oct. 24.
Anyone unable to register online can call the vaccine card hotline at 833-838-2323.
The website was visible to the public on Tuesday morning “as part of a soft launch” to test capacity, the Ministry of Health told Global News, amid reports of the site crashing.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to explain how the vaccine card will work. It will be carried live here on our website, on the Global BC Facebook page, and BC1.
Individuals will be able to save a copy of their vaccine card to their phone to show when entering or using designated businesses and events.
This will not apply to indoor religious gatherings, retail stores, grocery stores or the health-care system.
But there will not be any exemptions for those who are unable to get the vaccine for medical reasons or do not want to take it for religious reasons.
The plan is to reassess the program in January.
“This is a temporary measure that is getting us through a risky period, where we know that people who are unvaccinated are at greater risk of both contracting and spreading this virus,” Henry said during an Aug. 23 news conference when announcing the cards.
“They will not be able to attend those events through this period of time of high risk. There are no exemptions for other reasons as well.”
Here is a full list of where vaccine cards will be required:
- Indoor ticketed sporting events
- Indoor concerts
- Indoor theatre/dance/symphony events
- Restaurants (indoor and patio dining)
- Nightclubs
- Casinos
- Movie theatres
- Fitness centres/gyms (excluding youth recreational sport)
- Businesses offering indoor high-intensity group exercise activities
- Organized indoor events (eg. weddings, parties, conferences, meetings, workshops)
- Discretionary organized indoor group recreational classes and activities
Comments