‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Winnipeg after a year

Winnipeg’s annual Halloween tradition is returning after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy (APC) has announced in a release that it is thrilled to bring back ‘Boo at the Zoo’.

“Boo at the Zoo is back and will be bigger and better than ever!” said Laura Cabak from APC public relations.

“We are so excited to bring this beloved Halloween tradition back to our community. It’s going to be frightfully spooktacular and so much fun!”

The zoo itself re-opened months ago, but this event has not been held since 2019.

“The Zoo will be transformed into a Mystical Fair by a traveling caravan of witches, wizards, and warlocks! Visitors will be invited to explore the Mystical Midway, Fairy Graveyard, Spider’s Den, Pumpkin Patch, Riddle Maze and more. There will also be live music, tasty treats and snacks, and a colourful cast of spooky and magical characters!” the release reads.

The event is presented by Access Credit Union and will return to the park zoo over the course of 21 nights from October 8 until October 31.

According to the release, Access has committed to a new multi-year partnership with APC to sponsor the event through 2022.

“Access Credit Union is honoured to serve as presenting sponsor for Boo at the Zoo,” said Larry Davey, CEO, Access.

“It’s events like these that bring families together safely, delivering joy — and maybe, in this case, a little fright — and an opportunity to enjoy the season. Partnering with Assiniboine Park Conservancy aligns with Access Credit Union’s commitment of giving back to the community where we live, work, and play.”

The release says tickets are officially on sale as of Thursday and must be purchased in advance either online or at the zoo entrance.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are date and time specific. Guests must enter the Zoo within the 30-minute time frame indicated on their ticket.

All guests, regardless of age, require a ticket to be counted toward capacity.

Tickets for children 2 years of age and under are FREE.

Tickets for all guests 3 years of age and older are $12.75 + GST.

Additionally, APC says it is currently looking for volunteers to support the event. These volunteers will enjoy a number of benefits including free tickets for daytime admission to the zoo as well as complimentary snacks. Applicants must be at least 14 years of age, commit to at least two shifts and be able to spend extended periods of time outdoors in all kinds of weather.

The release says that the event will be following the Manitoba public health requirements and so it will be for fully vaccinated people only and masks will be required in all indoor spaces and recommended outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

