Winnipeg’s zoo given go-ahead to reopen by province

One of Winnipeg’s most popular attractions can open its doors to visitors again — with some restrictions.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo said Friday that it received an email from public health indicating that it would be able to reopen — for the first time since mid-November — now that pandemic restrictions have been somewhat loosened in Manitoba.

A provincial spokesperson said under the current public health orders, the zoo can open, but with limited capacity. They would not, however, be able to host any large scale events.

The zoo has yet to set a date for reopening, but said once it has determined how to do so safely, it will update the public.

