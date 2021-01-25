Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg’s zoo given go-ahead to reopen by province

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 10:47 am

One of Winnipeg’s most popular attractions can open its doors to visitors again — with some restrictions.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo said Friday that it received an email from public health indicating that it would be able to reopen — for the first time since mid-November — now that pandemic restrictions have been somewhat loosened in Manitoba.

Read more: Zoo introducing animals to Winnipeggers online with new ‘creature features’

A provincial spokesperson said under the current public health orders, the zoo can open, but with limited capacity. They would not, however, be able to host any large scale events.

The zoo has yet to set a date for reopening, but said once it has determined how to do so safely, it will update the public.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Assiniboine Park Zoo reopens following eight-week hiatus due to COVID-19' Assiniboine Park Zoo reopens following eight-week hiatus due to COVID-19
Assiniboine Park Zoo reopens following eight-week hiatus due to COVID-19 – May 13, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobaZooAssiniboine Park ZooAssiniboine ParkWinnipeg Zoo
Flyers
More weekly flyers