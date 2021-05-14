Name those llamas: Winnipeg zoo welcomes new arrivals

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo might be temporarily closed in an effort to curb community spread of COVID-19, but there’s still plenty of excitement happening behind closed doors.

Earlier this month, the zoo welcomed two baby llamas, known as crias, and it’s asking the public to help choose names for the new arrivals.

The crias, both female, were born to mothers Latte (May 1) and Chai (May 8), and are new additions to the zoo’s Aunt Sally’s Farm exhibit.

Latte the llama with her new cria.

Llamas — which are related to camels and alpacas — are often used to guard livestock from predators, although zoo animal care and conservation director Grant Furniss said for now, the new additions are busy getting to know their environment.

“Those instincts will become more evident as these little llamas mature, but for now, they are busy exploring, playing and learning. They are a wonderful and welcome addition to Aunt Sally’s Farm and it will be fun to watch them grow!”

To fit in with the coffee/tea theme of the zoo’s other llamas, the public can vote on two of the following names: Liberty, Pekoe, Hazelnut, Honey, Cinnamon, Cocoa Bean and Jasmine.

Voting ends Monday, with the winning names to be announced by the zoo the following day.

