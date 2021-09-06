Kelowna, B.C. street closure ‘Meet Me on Bernard’ ends for another year

Send this page to someone via email

As summer comes to a close, Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna is set to reopen to traffic.

From Kerry Park to St Paul Street, the four blocks of downtown’s main street were taken over by pedestrians, cyclists, extended restaurant patios and activities for the whole family to enjoy for the second year in a row.

“It has done what it was intended to do,” said Mohini Singh Kelowna City councillor.

“It’s increased the vibrancy in the downtown, it brings people on bicycles to downtown, brings people to the area and creates a sense of excitement.”

Read more: Penticton Arts Council showcases 100 clay cats in art exhibit

The closure allowed restaurants and coffee shops to welcome more guests while following public health orders.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s honestly a great thing to do. I think it makes it so that the community can walk and enjoy downtown without having to veer into the traffic,” said Victoria Bass, The Bohemian supervisor-in-training.

“When we first opened up we were unable to have a full patio and [half of] the road was still being used and that was quite complicated at times, making sure everyone was safe and the traffic was safe, but once they did the full closure that it was wonderful.”

“It was really good the extended patio helped us out a lot because people love being seen it’s local so people were really appreciative and we loved it,” said Emily Stubbs, a barista at Bean Scene Coffee Works.

For some, however, the closure has been bad for business, happening amid the pandemic, where tourists were told not to come to the Central Okanagan due to a spike in COVID numbers and smoke filling the air due to wildfires.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was the worst August in the last 12 years I would say,” said Mike Haidar Sub City Donair manager.

“Because of all the smoke, the road closures, nobody is going to park blocks away walk here to get a Donair.”

Bernard Avenue will reopen by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.

“The road will remain closed to vehicle traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday for takedown, however, area businesses remain open and available to the public,” states a press release.

1:30 West Kelowna, B.C. Music in the Park ends another season West Kelowna, B.C. Music in the Park ends another season