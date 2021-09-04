West Kelowna, B.C. Music in the Park ends ninth season

Send this page to someone via email

The last note was sung at West Kelowna’s Music in the Park on Friday night.

“We have a very loyal audience for this program,” said Karma Lacoff Nieoczym, Creative Okanagan.

As the temperatures begin to cool, the annual music festival comes to an end for another year. It’s been a fairly well-received season for the concert series, the first one at its new location.

“The new venue has treated us well. Kingsmen Park Athletic Park has been a really good place for us this year and there’s a good chance will be back here next year,” said Lacoff Nieoczym.

The pandemic curbed the audience — crowds that would normally grow to the hundreds were minimized to remain in accordance with public health orders. But, to make up for that, bands played two separate shows at night.

“We’ve done six shows in July. We started out slow, we thought that the season was going to go a little bit differently as most people did and I had planned,” said Lacoff Nieoczym.

Even though this year’s events looked a little different than in the past, the effort to keep the music playing was appreciated by the crowd.

The outdoor music series will return to the stage and Kingsmen Athletic Park in West Kelowna next summer.