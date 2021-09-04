Menu

Lifestyle

West Kelowna, B.C. Music in the Park ends ninth season

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted September 4, 2021 8:42 pm
Click to play video: 'West Kelowna, B.C. Music in the Park ends another season' West Kelowna, B.C. Music in the Park ends another season
The final Music in the Park outdoor concert was put on last night featuring Cod Gone Wild, a crowd favourite. Sydney Morton has more on how the ninth year of the music series went.

The last note was sung at West Kelowna’s Music in the Park on Friday night.

“We have a very loyal audience for this program,” said Karma Lacoff Nieoczym, Creative Okanagan.

As the temperatures begin to cool, the annual music festival comes to an end for another year. It’s been a fairly well-received season for the concert series, the first one at its new location.

“The new venue has treated us well. Kingsmen Park Athletic Park has been a really good place for us this year and there’s a good chance will be back here next year,” said Lacoff Nieoczym.

Read more: West Kelowna, B.C. neighbourhood kids cheer up woman with chalk creations

The pandemic curbed the audience — crowds that would normally grow to the hundreds were minimized to remain in accordance with public health orders. But, to make up for that, bands played two separate shows at night.

“We’ve done six shows in July. We started out slow, we thought that the season was going to go a little bit differently as most people did and I had planned,” said Lacoff Nieoczym.

Read more: Kelowna Fringe Festival promises diverse, eclectic offering of performances

Even though this year’s events looked a little different than in the past, the effort to keep the music playing was appreciated by the crowd.

The outdoor music series will return to the stage and Kingsmen Athletic Park in West Kelowna next summer.

