Remains of toppled crane removed in downtown Kelowna, most evacuations lifted

Send this page to someone via email

Evacuation orders have been lifted for all but one building in downtown Kelowna, as crews have dismantled what remained of a crane that collapsed, killing five people.

A statement issued by Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says residents and businesses at six addresses can return.

It says site engineers and utility inspectors have completed infrastructure and safety inspections, but property owners are urged to do their own checks to ensure customers and residents are safe as they go back.

The statement says another building directly across the lane from the construction site where the crane fell remains on evacuation order as health and safety issues are resolved.

Four construction workers died when the arm of a crane fell about 25 storeys last week as it was being dismantled, while a fifth man was killed when the wreckage crushed part of a neighbouring building where he was working.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Coroners Service, RCMP and WorkSafeBC, the provincial safety agency for workers, are each conducting investigations into those deaths.

3:40 Remembering one of the victims of the Kelowna crane collapse Remembering one of the victims of the Kelowna crane collapse