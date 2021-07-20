Menu

Canada

Remains of toppled crane removed in downtown Kelowna, most evacuations lifted

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2021 4:14 pm
Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says the technical work of removing the remaining portions of the collapsed crane in downtown Kelowna is now complete. As a result, the evacuation order has been updated. View image in full screen
Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says the technical work of removing the remaining portions of the collapsed crane in downtown Kelowna is now complete. As a result, the evacuation order has been updated. Global News

Evacuation orders have been lifted for all but one building in downtown Kelowna, as crews have dismantled what remained of a crane that collapsed, killing five people.

A statement issued by Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says residents and businesses at six addresses can return.

It says site engineers and utility inspectors have completed infrastructure and safety inspections, but property owners are urged to do their own checks to ensure customers and residents are safe as they go back.

Read more: Kelowna crane collapse: Crowd gathers to attend Friday night vigil

The statement says another building directly across the lane from the construction site where the crane fell remains on evacuation order as health and safety issues are resolved.

Four construction workers died when the arm of a crane fell about 25 storeys last week as it was being dismantled, while a fifth man was killed when the wreckage crushed part of a neighbouring building where he was working.

The BC Coroners Service, RCMP and WorkSafeBC, the provincial safety agency for workers, are each conducting investigations into those deaths.

Click to play video: 'Remembering one of the victims of the Kelowna crane collapse' Remembering one of the victims of the Kelowna crane collapse
Remembering one of the victims of the Kelowna crane collapse
© 2021 The Canadian Press
