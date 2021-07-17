Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna crane collapse: Crowd gathers to attend Friday night vigil

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 17, 2021 5:22 pm
Flowers were laid at a vigil in downtown Kelowna on Friday night, as were high-visiblity vests, to remember crane collapse victims Eric and Patrick Stemmer, Jared Zook, Cailen Vilness and Brad Zawislak. View image in full screen
Flowers were laid at a vigil in downtown Kelowna on Friday night, as were high-visiblity vests, to remember crane collapse victims Eric and Patrick Stemmer, Jared Zook, Cailen Vilness and Brad Zawislak. Global News

A crowd of around 300 people gathered in downtown Kelowna on Friday night to remember the five people who died in Monday’s crane collapse.

The vigil was organized by the North Okanagan Labour Council, and took place on Bernard Avenue, close to where the crane collapsed.

Read more: Former Manitoban killed in Kelowna, B.C. crane collapse

Flowers were laid at the scene, as were high-visiblity vests to remember brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer, Jared Zook, Cailen Vilness and Brad Zawislak.

Trending Stories

Fundraisers have been set up for them.

Eric and Patrick Stemmer

Jared Zook

Story continues below advertisement

Cailen Vilness

Brad Zawislak

Click to play video: 'Construction cranes sound horns in tribute to the 5 killed in Kelowna accident' Construction cranes sound horns in tribute to the 5 killed in Kelowna accident
Construction cranes sound horns in tribute to the 5 killed in Kelowna accident
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagdowntown kelowna tagcrane collapse tagKelowna crane collapse tagCailen Vilness tagCrane collapse Kelowna tagJared Zook tagBrad Zawislak tagcrane collapse vigil tagEric and Patrick Stemmer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers