Kelowna crane collapse: Crowd gathers to attend Friday night vigil

A crowd of around 300 people gathered in downtown Kelowna on Friday night to remember the five people who died in Monday’s crane collapse.

The vigil was organized by the North Okanagan Labour Council, and took place on Bernard Avenue, close to where the crane collapsed.

Flowers were laid at the scene, as were high-visiblity vests to remember brothers Eric and Patrick Stemmer, Jared Zook, Cailen Vilness and Brad Zawislak.

Fundraisers have been set up for them.

Cailen Vilness

Brad Zawislak

