Canada

Former Manitoban killed in Kelowna, B.C. crane collapse

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted July 17, 2021 9:51 am
WATCH: A man originally from Manitoba is among the dead after a fatal crane collapse in Kelowna killed five people. His body was the last to be recovered from the rubble.

Awesome, amazing and fun-loving.

Those are the words describing Brad Zawislak on a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of his family after his life was tragically cut short while at work.

Zawislak, who was originally from Manitoba, was working in downtown Kelowna when an industrial crane collapsed Monday.

Read more: 5th body recovered from rubble following deadly Kelowna, B.C., crane collapse

Four workers were killed, all part of the construction team working at the high-rise building involving the crane.

Kelowna RCMP said in a press conference Wednesday there was a fifth man, not associated with the worksite. He was believed to have been working in an adjacent building.

“When the crane collapsed, it buried this person in the rubble,” Insp. Adam MacIntosh said. That man has since been identified as Zawislak.

Read more: 5 dead in Kelowna, B.C., crane collapse, police say

The Vancouver Fire Department Heavy Urban Search and Rescue team was able to enter the area in which the crane collided and recover his remains late Tuesday night.

WorkSafeBC told Global News their investigation into the crane collapse is ongoing, which MacIntosh said will hopefully determine why exactly the machine fell.

“I certainly don’t know the answer and certainly couldn’t speculate,” MacIntosh said Wednesday. “Obviously something catastrophic occurred.”

The GoFundMe for Zawislak’s family has surpassed $120,000 as of Friday afternoon as tributes continue to pour in for a man remembered as being quick with a smile, fast with a joke and who genuinely cared about the people near him.

